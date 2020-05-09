Photos: Waving flag of Imam Hasan (A.S) over Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine in Iran

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Hasan al-Mojtaba (A.S), the flag of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) was changed with a flag decorated with the name of Imam Hasan al-Mojtaba (A.S) at the same time as other holy shrines throughout Iran.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.