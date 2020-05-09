https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/30e62fddc14c05988b44e7c02788e187_144.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-09 16:02:552020-05-09 16:12:56Photos: Waving flag of Imam Hasan (A.S) over Lady Masoumeh's (S.A) Holy Shrine in Iran
Photos: Waving flag of Imam Hasan (A.S) over Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine in Iran
SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Hasan al-Mojtaba (A.S), the flag of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) was changed with a flag decorated with the name of Imam Hasan al-Mojtaba (A.S) at the same time as other holy shrines throughout Iran.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
