Thirteenth festival of Imam al-Hassan al-Mojtaba (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: Sayed. Aqil Abdul Hussein Al-Yasiri, the member of the Preparatory Committee for the 13th Festival of Imam Al-Hassan Al-Mojtaba (A.S), announced that the activities of this year will be limited to a number of activities through social media platforms, in addition to distributing a number of gifts to the medical cadres and security forces in the city of Hilla.

He added: “These measures came in implementation of the preventive directives issued by the medical authorities, and recommendations to combat and reduce the outbreak of the Coronavirus, so the Preparatory Committee decided to limit the activities of this year to some activities on internet, including extending congratulations and reading poems about Imam al-Hassan Al-Mojtaba (peace be upon him), in the hope that the activities will return in the coming year after the end of this epidemic, God willing. ”

Noting: “The activities of this year will also witness a field tour to the medical cadres, who are the first blocking wall to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic, as well as the security forces, to offer some symbolic gifts in appreciation of their efforts at this critical time, taking into account all preventive measures in this tour.”

It is worth mentioning that under the patronage of the General Secretariat of the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them), the annual Central Cultural Festival of the birth anniversary of Kareem [the generous of] Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them); Imam al-Hassan al-Mojtaba (peace be upon him), is held by the people of Hilla city -The supreme body for the project of Hilla, city of Imam al-Hassan al-Mojtaba (peace be upon him), in cooperation with the Directorate of the Shiite Waqf in the province, in order to revive and celebrate the auspicious birth anniversary of the beloved grandson of the Holy Prophet (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household); Imam al-Hassan (peace be upon him).

Attached photos are from the archive.