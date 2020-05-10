Date :Sunday, May 10th, 2020 | Time : 11:22 |ID: 144680 | Print

Call to prayer from roof of a Mosque in London + Video

SHAFAQNA- Restrictions on the gathering of people in different countries, including the United Kingdom, have made Ramadan this year different for Muslims. However, the call to prayer (Adhan) continues in the religious times as usual.

Despite the legitimacy of the call to prayer in Britain, there are restrictions on the use of loudspeakers for the call to prayer in this country and in countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France, Austria, Norway and Belgium. Also, some cities, such as Lagos in Nigeria and the US state of Michigan (since 2004), have banned the use of loudspeakers in Mosques.

The outbreak of Coronavirus and the restrictions on gatherings have made the call to prayer more important in Britain, like in other countries.  Following is a video of the call to prayer on the roof of the Jamia Masjid Ghousia Mosque in the Waltham Forest district of London on 5th May 2020.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

