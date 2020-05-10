https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/E80E7F81-EAB8-4009-BBE1-0A1E4DF02768.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-10 01:25:102020-05-10 01:25:10Photos: Sana'a in quarantine
Photos: Sana’a in quarantine
SHAFAQNA- Following the registration of the first case of Corona death in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, the Office of Endowments and Guidance affiliated with the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement said in a statement that 10 districts of the city have been quarantined.
This news is originally published by Abna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!