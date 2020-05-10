Date :Sunday, May 10th, 2020 | Time : 01:25 |ID: 144716 | Print

Photos: Sana'a in quarantine

SHAFAQNA- Following the registration of the first case of Corona death in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, the Office of Endowments and Guidance affiliated with the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement said in a statement that 10 districts of the city have been quarantined.

 

This news is originally published by Abna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

 

