Germany: mosque in Cologne attacked with stones

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Two unidentified individuals hurled stones at a mosque in German city of Cologne .

The Islamophobic attack targeting the Chorweiler Mosque caused some damage, according to TRT Haber website.

The mosque’s CCTV recordings show the two hurling stones at the entrances of the place of worship at around 1:15 a.m.

Head of the mosque’s board of trustees said the incident has been reported to the police and an investigation has been launched.

He underlined the need for identifying and bringing to justice those behind the Islamophobic attack.