Date :Saturday, May 9th, 2020 | Time : 20:35 |ID: 144720 | Print

Germany: mosque in Cologne attacked with stones

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Two unidentified individuals hurled stones at a mosque in German city of Cologne .

The Islamophobic attack targeting the Chorweiler Mosque caused some damage, according to TRT Haber website.

The mosque’s CCTV recordings show the two hurling stones at the entrances of the place of worship at around 1:15 a.m.

Head of the mosque’s board of trustees said the incident has been reported to the police and an investigation has been launched.

He underlined the need for identifying and bringing to justice those behind the Islamophobic attack.

You might also like
Muslims demand Italy recognizes more mosques
Hundreds of people attend World Assembly of Religion for Peace in Germany +Photos
Largest Mosque in Frankfurt, Germany +Photos
Attacks on Muslims and mosques dropped in Germany
Explosions in front of Borussia Dortmund team bus leave one injured
Enemy within? German army looking for Radical Islamist infiltrators in its ranks, report says
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *