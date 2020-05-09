Tunisian woman to go on trial in for desecrating Quran

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Tunisia’s judiciary said a young woman who recently drew widespread anger for desecrating the Quran will be put on trial.

The judiciary of the North African country said Amina el-Shaqri will be tried in court for insulting religious sanctities, violating ethical codes and inciting violence, Arabi21 website reported.

The young woman’s insulting post on social media on Monday in which she talked about “Surah Corona” has drawn anger and protests.

Her lawyer said she has been summoned by police and the prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the case.

According to the lawyer, al-Sharqi will be tried based on Article 6 of the country’s Constitution that underlines the government’s duty to protect religious sanctities and prevent desecration of those sanctities.