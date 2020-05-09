https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/5-5.jpg 667 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-09 22:12:072020-05-09 22:12:07Distributing foodstuff pakages on birth anniversary of Imam Hassan [PBUH] in Iran
Distributing foodstuff pakages on birth anniversary of Imam Hassan [PBUH] in Iran
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:On the occasion of the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba [PBUH], a household cake was prepared and distributed among people in Tehran within the framework of “Popular Imam Ali [AS] Campaign”.
In line with supporting vulnerable strata of society during the outbreak of coronavirus, livelihood foodstuff packages were distributed among the needy people in various districts in capital Tehran.
