Date :Saturday, May 9th, 2020 | Time : 22:12 |ID: 144734 | Print

Distributing foodstuff pakages on birth anniversary of Imam Hassan [PBUH] in Iran

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:On the occasion of the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba [PBUH], a household cake was prepared and distributed among people in Tehran within the framework of “Popular Imam Ali [AS] Campaign”.

In line with supporting vulnerable strata of society during the outbreak of coronavirus, livelihood foodstuff packages were distributed among the needy people in various districts in capital Tehran.

 

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *