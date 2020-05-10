Date :Sunday, May 10th, 2020 | Time : 22:13 |ID: 144922 | Print

Iran’s Rouhani congratulates Iraq’s new PM

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated the election of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as the new prime minister of Iraq,calling for cooperation of two countries in all fields.

In an official message, forwarded on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Mustafa al-Kazemi for being elected as Iraq’ Prime Minister.

“I wish that the relations between Iran and Iraq will be further enhanced and strengthened in the interests of the two nations and in the various political, economic, and cultural spheres,” President Rouhani said in his message.

The Iranian president also wished Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi health and success and Iraq’s nation felicity and prosperity.

 

