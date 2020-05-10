https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/NAJAF.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-10 22:23:462020-05-10 22:23:46Imam Ali (AS) Shrine closing to pilgrims on Qadr Nights, Eid al-Fitr
Imam Ali (AS) Shrine closing to pilgrims on Qadr Nights, Eid al-Fitr
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, south of Iraq, will be closed to pilgrims on the nights of Qadr and Eid al-Fitr.
The office of the governor of Najaf province said in a statement that pilgrims will not be allowed to enter the mausoleum on these occasions, Hazalyoum website reported.
The decision has been taken as part of efforts aimed at stemming the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The statement also said nightly curfews introduced in the province to prevent gatherings will continue but they will start at 8 PM instead of 7 PM.
Lailatul Qadr (The Night of Qadr) means the night of destiny, honor and dignity. It is this night in which the first Divine Revelation came to the heart of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
It is the first day of the month of Shawwal on the lunar calendar and is marked when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted.
