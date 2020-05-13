Reopening of Syrian Mosques after about two months of closure+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The doors of Syrian Mosques were opened to Muslims on Friday after about two months of suspension due to the outbreak of Corona.

According to the Syrian Ministry of Endowments, Mosques in Syria held Friday prayers with the presence of Syrian worshipers observing the principles of health and social distance. The Syrian Ministry of Endowments had previously announced that Mosques would be open for Friday prayers from Friday, Ramadan 15, 1441, but other congregational prayers are still closed.

The ministry had stressed that Friday prayers are held in accordance with specified health regulations, and that worshipers are required to wear masks, observe social distances and being disinfect in the entrance of the Mosque. Women’s lavabo (place for performing ablutions) and prayer halls will also be closed, and patients and people with Corona disease-like symptoms should not attend the mosques. In addition, mosques must be disinfected before and after prayers, and Friday prayer sermons should not exceed 10 minutes.

It is to be noted that due to the outbreak of Corona, the Scientific-Jurisprudential Council of the Syrian Ministry of Endowments and the Union of Sham countries’ Scholars issued a fatwa on the suspension of congregational prayers and Friday prayers in Syrian Mosques, and this Fatwa was implemented on March 15 in order to maintain the health of the citizens.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English