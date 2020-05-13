Gradual and conditional reopening of Mosques in Austria

SHAFAQNA- Following the closure of Mosques due to the outbreak of Corona in Austria, the government issued the conditional permit for congregational prayers in mosques after two months.

The Austrian government has opened the doors of Mosques to Muslim worshipers on Friday, May 8, by issuing a permit to hold prayers in the country’s Mosques, according to IQNA quoting from Al-Sharq Al-Awsat. Austrian Mosques, which had been closed since March 9, 2020 in order to prevent the spread of the Corona, are to be gradually reopened with the permission of the Austrian government.

The Austrian government has made the reopening of Mosques subject to the implementation of certain conditions, and has announced that if these conditions are not met mosques will be closed. Among the conditions set for holding prayers in Mosques is that only morning, noon, and evening prayers are allowed to be held in the Mosques, and to prevent large gatherings, Maghrib and Isha prayers, Friday prayers, and Eid Al-Fitr prayers are not allowed to happen. It should be noted that Islam has been recognized as the second official religion in Austria since 1912, and now about 8% of Austria’s population are Muslims.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.