Karbala: Ziyarat by proxy Window open in Ramadan

SHAFQNA- Al Kafeel: The Information Technology and Networks Division of the Media Department of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine announced that it is continuing through the Ziyarat by proxy Window in the Al-Kafeel Global Network, to receive requests to perform the Ziyarat of Imam Al-Hussain and his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on behalf of the registered, in addition to some of the deeds of the month of Ramadan that are performed by the staffs of the Sayed servants’ Division at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine.

And the official of the aforementioned division, Mr. Haider Talib Abd Al-Amir, stated: “The Al-Kafeel network has, in every special season, including the blessed month of Ramadan, used to offer a special program for this month, whether it is in the window of the Ziyarat by proxy, or through other windows, as for the program prepared for this month, it includes several parts, including:

– Performing a daily Ziyarat to Imam Al-Hussain and to his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them both).

– Performing some of the works related to the holy month of Ramadhan, including reading the Dua Iftitah.

– Performing the recommended works of the blessed destiny nights in the holy shrines.

– Performing a special Ziyarat to Imam Al-Hassan Al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) on the anniversary of his birth in the city of Medina.

– Performing a special Ziyarat to the sanctuary of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) on his martyrdom anniversary at his holy shrine.

He added: “Those who wish to register for the Ziyarat by proxy, can do so on the following link: (http://alkafeel.net/zyara) and all the websites.”