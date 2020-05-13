Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine announces completion of modern orphan school and dental center

SHAFQNA- Imam Hussain (AS): The General Secretariat of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine has announced the completion of Awlad Muslim School, which is among the prominent strategic and service projects dedicated to orphans. Seyyed Saad Al-Din, general supervisor of orphan schools at Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine, said: “Awlad Muslim School for Orphans consists of five floors and is now in the furnishing phase to be ready for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.”

“All services provided to orphans in this school including curricula, transportation and food, will be free of charge.” Awlad Muslim School for Orphans is constructed on an area of ​​1250 square meters on Al-Hur Road, Karbala, with 30 classrooms, and with modern educational devices and means, in addition to an adjacent dental center for orphan students and their families.

“This school is not the first dedicated to orphans, Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine has built several schools in the area and is seeking to build more in order to support this vulnerable group of society,” added Al-Din. It is noteworthy that Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine’s orphan schools sponsor 1212 male and female orphans.