Date :Monday, May 11th, 2020 | Time : 13:01 |ID: 144996 | Print

Warith al-Anbiya Foundation gives Quranic and jurisprudential lectures in Burkina Faso

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFQNA- Imam Hussain: Warith al-Anbiya Foundation, affiliated with the African Activities Division at Imam Hussain (A.S) Holy Shrine, continues its intensive lectures in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, on the provisions of intonation and recitation as well as lessons in jurisprudence and beliefs, twice a day for both genders during the holy month.

Sheikh Ali al-Qarawi, head of the division, said, “These lectures are for investing the time after iftar to learn the provisions of the Noble Quran, alongside jurisprudence and beliefs.”

“The establishment of such activities increases the knowledge of the inhabitants in the region and teaches them the correct recitation of the Holy Book,” added al-Qarawi.

Warith al-Anbiya Islamic Foundation is one of the many foundations in Africa affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine that aims to propagate the teachings and principles of the Ahlulbayt.

You might also like
Delegation of Bilal Muslim Mission visited Warith al-Anbiya Islamic Foundation in Uganda
Photos: Over 5000 presented in the mourning ceremony held by Imam Hussain Shrine in Burkina Faso
Iraq’s first university for women is ready to receive students in 2019-2020 academic year
On the eve of Muharram, Imam Hussain Holy Shrine holds its tenth preaching conference
Muslim clerics from the Republic of Sierra Leone visit Imam Ali's (AS) Holy Shrine
Turbah manufacturing factory of Imam Hussain Holy Shrine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *