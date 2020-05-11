https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/maxresdefault.jpg 720 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-11 10:45:042020-05-11 11:17:23Video: IZH programs on day 16 of Ramadan 2020
Video: IZH programs on day 16 of Ramadan 2020
SHAFAQNA- The online programs of Islamic Centre of Hamburg (Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg) on day 16 of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 – 10 May 2020.
These proprams are in German, Persian and Arabic languages.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!