What is the ruling on unexpected travel in the morning of the Month of Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s Zanjani answered a question about unexpected travel in the mornings during the Month of Ramadhan.

Question: A person travels in the morning of the Month of Ramadhan without any previous planning. Must this person return to his/her hometown before noon for his/her fasting to be correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If the possibility of the traveling had not been known at night, by traveling according to Sharia, his/her fasting is also correct, and there is no need to return to hometown before noon. And if had known the possibility of traveling at night, by traveling the distance set by religious law, his/her fasting is invalidated. Of course according to this assumption, if traveling was not necessary and can return to hometown before noon; return with the intention of fasting.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA