Mosques reopen in Germany after two months +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Mosques in Germany opened on Saturday after 2 months of Coronavirus lockdown.

The German government decided last week to ease Coronavirus restrictions in the country, and allowed prayer services at mosques, churches and synagogues provided that they comply with hygiene and social distancing requirements.

Wearing masks, using sterilizers and maintaining a 1.5-meter distance from one another are a must for those willing to say prayers at mosques.

Yakup Ayar, the head of Sehitlik Mosque Association, said that he was happy to reunite with the Muslim community in Berlin.

“We will take our guests into mosque through only one door. Everyone will wear masks as well as disinfect their hands. Contact information of those who come to the mosque will be listed,” Ayar told Anadolu Agency about the strict guidelines.

Ablution rooms will remain closed and people are urged to bring their own prayer rugs, he said.

Germany has reported more than 170,000 Coronavirus cases. The disease has killed over 7,500 people in the country.

Globally, the death toll from the disease has risen to 276,000 and the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4 million, Iqna reported.