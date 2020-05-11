How rewarding is it to help others?

SHAFAQNA – Ibrahim Al-Bayhaqi a Sunni Scholar narrated in his book that a man came to Imam Hassan (AS) and asked for help and Imam (AS) told him: Please go and write your request in a letter and sent it to us, and we will answer your need. That man went and wrote his request in a letter and sent it to Imam (AS) and Imam Hassan (AS) gave him twice as much as he requested. A person who was sitting there said: Indeed, how blissful was this letter to that man, O’ the son of the Prophet of Allah (SWT). Imam Hassan (AS) said: His blessing was more as we were selected for this good deed; do you not know that giving and real good deed is to be done without asking, but what is given after being asked for it; is paid against the dignity [1]

