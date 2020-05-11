After two months, Germany reopens the mosques+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: After about two months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, mosques in Germany opened their doors to worshippers on Saturday.

They allowed worshippers in for morning prayers, Anadolu Agency reported.

Wearing masks, using sterilizers and maintaining a 1.5-meter distance from one another are a must for those willing to say prayers at mosques.

Germany has eased restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Schools, churches, mosques and playgrounds can now gradually reopen provided that they fully observe health protocols.

Germany has reported more than 170,000 coronavirus cases. The disease has killed over 7,500 people in the country.

Globally, the death toll from the disease has risen to 276,000 and the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4 million.