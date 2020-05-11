Date :Monday, May 11th, 2020 | Time : 14:06 |ID: 145094 | Print

After two months, Germany reopens the mosques+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: After about two months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, mosques in Germany opened their doors to worshippers on Saturday.

They allowed worshippers in for morning prayers, Anadolu Agency reported.

Wearing masks, using sterilizers and maintaining a 1.5-meter distance from one another are a must for those willing to say prayers at mosques.

Germany has eased restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Schools, churches, mosques and playgrounds can now gradually reopen provided that they fully observe health protocols.

Germany has reported more than 170,000 coronavirus cases. The disease has killed over 7,500 people in the country.

Globally, the death toll from the disease has risen to 276,000 and the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4 million.

You might also like
Merkel: The naval mission of Europe in Hormuz Strait to be discussed in Finland's EU meeting
Hijab Brought Me Serenity: German Actress
Israel’s Netanyahu tests negative for coronavirus
4 mosques closed in France for spreading ‘radical ideology
Islam not compatible with German constitution says AfD party
Two Assailants in Germany Throw Molotov Cocktails into Mosque Courtyard
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *