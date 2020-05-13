Date :Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 145146 | Print

Video: Traveling before noon in Ramadan

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- If a traveler is at home during morning prayer and then travels in the morning and returns before the zenith of the same day without partaking of a fast-nullifier, must the traveler make the intention to fast that day when they return?

Sayyid M. B. Kashmiri (Representative of the Jurist) answers:

You might also like
Karbala: Ziyarat by proxy Window open in Ramadan
How did fasting in Ramadan lead Lauren Booth to Islam?
“Ahya,”Reviving the Hearts
Ramadan unequivocally allows believers to manifest Tawhid
Ramadan, the month of generosity of UK Muslim community
BBO kicks off Ramadan 2020 with the theme of "Reimagining Communities"
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *