Date :Thursday, May 14th, 2020 | Time : 01:38 |ID: 145151 | Print

Q&A: Breast Milk in Ramadan

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- What if fasting causes a decreased in breast milk for a nursing woman thus harming the nursing baby?

Sayyid M. B. Kashmiri (Representative of the Jurist) answers:

You might also like
The charity app that could change the way we give and think social responsibility
Ramadan and the new generation of Muslim consumers
Holy Month Ramadhan - Part 1
Video: Tough times for Rohingya refugees during Ramadan
Charlotte’s Muslims are inviting you over for dinner
Biography of Imam Hassan bin Ali ['A] by
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *