https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/C0825691-1830-4F1F-B090-5A090FE38BFC.jpeg 592 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-15 01:12:172020-05-15 01:12:17Q&A: Kaffarah +Video
Q&A: Kaffarah +Video
SHAFAQNA- What is the Kaffarah (expiation) for intentionally breaking one’s fast in the holy month of Ramadan?
Sayyid M. B. Kashmiri (Representative of the Jurist) answers:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!