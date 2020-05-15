Date :Friday, May 15th, 2020 | Time : 01:12 |ID: 145157 | Print

Q&A: Kaffarah +Video

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- What is the Kaffarah (expiation) for intentionally breaking one’s fast in the holy month of Ramadan?

Sayyid M. B. Kashmiri (Representative of the Jurist) answers:

You might also like
Mosque’s makeshift morgue shows UK minorities Coronavirus Toll
Iftar and dialogue program for Christians and Muslims in Washington
Broadcasting Adhan in Parma, Italy + Video
Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Power
Ramadan friendly hotels set up free suhour breakfast for fasting Muslims all around the world
A simple guide to healthy eating during Ramadhan
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *