https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Fiqh-moment.png 353 631 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-12 01:00:402020-05-12 01:39:05Video: The elderly people in Ramadan
Video: The elderly people in Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- What if an elderly person becomes so weak that they are entirely unable to fast and are considered religiously excused; are they required to fast?
Sayyid M. B. Kashmiri, Representative of the Jurist, answers:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!