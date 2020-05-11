Third mosque planned in Malaysia’s Putrajaya

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Putrajaya is set to get a third mosque as the population in the area is expected to increase in five years’ time.

He said Precinct 14 had been identified as the site for the third mosque and it might be built based on the concept of ‘Al-Quran’.

Putrajaya currently houses two mosques: the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Putra Mosque.

“We are also considering building a Quran Village at the same site in a bid to empower the Islamic culture and Quranic knowledge, especially among foreign tourists,” he said, the Free Malaysia Today reported.

The ministry was also trying to encourage more people, not just civil servants, to buy property in Putrajaya, which is the federal administrative capital.

Anwar was speaking after launching a special edition of the Quran in an easy to understand Malay translation, called Al Quran Al-Karim Mushaf Putrajaya, in conjunction with the 2020 Putrajaya Silver Jubilee and Nuzul Al-Quran 1441H celebrations.

Annuar said the publication of the al-Quran with its own identity was a joint effort by Putrajaya Corporation, Restu Foundation and Nasyrul Quran Putrajaya with support from the ministry.

The target is to print 25,000 copies for distribution to all mosques, schools and libraries around Putrajaya and with an early print of 5,000 copies,” he said.

The total cost for the whole project was RM2 million, with RM1 million coming from the ministry and the remainder being contributions from various parties.