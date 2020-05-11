Date :Monday, May 11th, 2020 | Time : 21:35 |ID: 145180 | Print

France: Eiffel Tower screens portraits of healthcare workers in tribute

SHAFAQNA-Press TV: Portraits of nurses, doctors and essential workers ,who have been mobilized to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, were projected in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on May 10.

As the tower turned on its signature sparkle, portraits of various front-line workers were projected onto a huge screen at the base of the tower. The front-line workers were honored on the last night before the county begins its phased return to normality after weeks of lockdown.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, France has registered 176,658 cases of the coronavirus, leading to 26,310 deaths.

(Source: Ruptly)

