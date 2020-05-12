This Ramadan, Muslim footballers have a unique opportunity to perform their religious duties

SHAFAQNA- Muslim footballers were unable to fast during Ramadan games, but this year they do not have this dilemma.

During the holy Muslim Month of Ramadan, the question frequently arises about the ability of athletes in general, and footballers in particular, to fast for a full month without this affecting their performance or physical fitness. But for Muslim players this Ramadan, the COVID-19 pandemic had at least one silver lining. With all football activity put on hold worldwide, they do not have to fast and play football without even drinking water during the daytime. This Ramadan, they have a unique opportunity to perform their religious duties and spend lengthy periods of time with their families and loved ones.

Muslim players are experiencing a different Ramadan this year, as Algerian international player Islam Slimani told FIFA.com: “This is a good thing for Muslim players. In previous Ramadan Months, I used to fast during training and matches because for me, as for all Muslims, Ramadan is a holy Month.” Slimani, who plays for Ligue 1 club Monaco while on loan from Leicester City, and who also played in Portugal and Turkey, added: “Some players were unable to fast during Ramadan games. This year, however, they do not have this dilemma.”

Youssef Mohamad, a former Lebanese international and former captain of German side Koln, said Muslim players had a great opportunity this year to experience the sacred Ramadan spirit without pressure from games or training. “Football activity being on hold at present is good news for Muslim players,” said the Lebanese. “They can fast in the holy Month without being tired from training and matches. This year they can experience the special atmosphere that comes with Ramadan.”

“Quarantine due to the coronavirus is ostensibly bad but it has a good element for Muslim players,” French left-back Wilfried Moimbe told FIFA.com. “In the last few years, Ramadan came at a very difficult time – that is, during preparations for the new season, when training is long and arduous with two or three sessions a day. It wasn’t easy to fast at that time, as we needed to drink water to get some energy.”

“Fasting at home this year has given me a chance to spend quality time with my wife and children and to help people in this holy Month – something we were unable to do in the past,” the 31-year old added. Earlier, Manchester City’s Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez also celebrated the Month, aa told. “Ramadan Mubarak to all my brothers and sisters. May Allah (SWT) ease our fasting. Let’s think and pray for all people in difficulty in this period. #Alhamdulillah,” Mahrez said on his Twitter account.