Video: IZH programs on day 17 of Ramadan 2020

SHAFAQNA- The online programs of Islamic Centre of Hamburg (Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg) on day 17 of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 – 11 May 2020.

These proprams are in German, Persian and Arabic languages.

 

