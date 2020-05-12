Zarif: US should change its behavior instead of seeking excuses

Regarding some claims about negotiations with the US, Zarif said that there are no negotiations and that the Americans have shown that one cannot trust their negotiations and their results.

Commenting Zarif on compensating the UK for hurting valuable objects in their embassy in an attack in 2011, he said international law has regulations in this respct and Iran has announced that guarding foreign embassies is among its responsibility.

He added all the officials of the state agreed on that, the two sides should negotiate about its details but no measures have been taken by either side.

Earlier an Iranian parliamentarian had said that Tehran is supposed to pay 27 billion tomans to London for the attack on the UK embassy.