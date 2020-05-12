Date :Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 | Time : 10:57 |ID: 145370 | Print

Is it Makrooh to use suppository while fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about using suppository while fasting.

Question: What is the ruling on using suppository while fasting?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem to use suppositories for treatments, even though it is better not to use it (meaning it is Makrooh); but the Wajib precaution is that to avoid using suppositories which are for nutrition purposes.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *