Is it Makrooh to use suppository while fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about using suppository while fasting.
Question: What is the ruling on using suppository while fasting?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem to use suppositories for treatments, even though it is better not to use it (meaning it is Makrooh); but the Wajib precaution is that to avoid using suppositories which are for nutrition purposes.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
