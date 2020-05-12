What should be avoided in the Month of Ramadhan?

SHAFAQNA – The Divine Feast is all about avoiding; avoiding desires such as eatables, drinks, and other cases that the human being’s desires demand. God has invited us to enter in this guest house and this Divine Feast; and this feast is nothing but avoiding, avoiding desires, selfishness, and egos. And we must evaluate that if we have entered this guest house or not, have we been allowed to this guest house or not, and the Divine Feast? Of course my case and alike are with God (nothing is clear). But I ask you or anyone else who hears about these words, and especially the young generation, have you entered this guest house? Have you used it? Have you avoided desires, especially the Halal ones? Or are you like me [1]?

If in the Month of Ramadhan, the Muslims, had entered themselves in congregation of the Divine Feast, and had purified themselves, they would not have submitted to oppression, like oppressing someone or being oppressed which both are the results of not acting on purification. In Salatul-Eid, it is Mostahab to recite Surah Al-A’alaa, which (God) commanded the purification by remembering God, (as mentioned in Ayah 14: “Prosperous are those who purify themselves.” These are ranks that if we had reached them, we would not have been passive to accept the oppression, or would not have been oppressors. These are the results of not being purified [2].

