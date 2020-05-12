Al Jazeera presenter says he receives death threats from Saudis

He said he has been threatened by some twitter accounts that if he expresses hie anti-Sadi views once more he will be faced with the same destiny as Khashoggi.

Ryan is, who a staunch critic of Saudi policy, in his latest tweet talked about the reasons for Khashoggi’s murder.

Back on April 23, he wrote: “Over the course of a week, I have received three death threats from Saudi intelligence.”

Al Jazeera’s presenter said the threat was made “with the aim of criticizing Saudi Arabia’s inhumane violation of religious values ​​in dealing with rivals.”

In the end, Ryan told the Saudi people whether the Saudi people would approve of the Saudi threat.

On April 10, Jamal Ryan said on his Twitter account that Saudi Arabia had threatened to kill him; It was made of the Saudi flag.

Ryan is not the first person from media who is reporting death threats.

The Saudis have also threatened Lebanese host Ghada Owais Al-Jazeera over the release of information about Khashoggi’s case.

On April 27, Saudi activist Alya Abutayah Alhwaiti announced that she has been threatened to death on the phone and on Twitter from people she believes are supporters of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

She said she was warned to expect ‘the same fate as Jamal Khashoggi’ after alerting the world to a tribe’s eviction from land earmarked for the Crown Prince’s new megacity.

It came after she raised international awareness about Neom – a pl)anned city that will stretch across the Tabuk region’s border with Jordan – the construction of which will force out the Howeitat tribe who have lived in the area for hundreds of years.

‘We can get you in London,’ Alhwaiti told a British news agency she was warned in a call. ‘You think you are safe there, but you are not.’

Alhwaiti added that she was also threatened with ‘the same fate that happened to Jamal Khashoggi’. She reported the threats to the British police.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and critic of the crown prince, was murdered by government agents inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Intelligence agencies believe his murder was carried out on the prince’s orders, which the Saudi government denies.