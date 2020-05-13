Najaf Ashraf is preparing to celebrate the liberation of Corona+ Video

SHAFAQNA – The Governor of Najaf Ashraf, Luay Al-Yassiry, announced on Monday that no new cases of Coronavirus have been identified in the province.

“It is more than a week now that no cases of Coronavirus have been identified in Najaf Ashraf,” Al-Yassiry told in a news conference, according to the Shafaqna translation service stated from Al- Forat. He said that the last patients were discharged from the hospital, adding: “Tomorrow, we will hold a celebration in Al-Hakim Hospital for this purpose.”

This news us originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.