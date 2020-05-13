Date :Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 | Time : 10:56 |ID: 145533 | Print

Najaf Ashraf is preparing to celebrate the liberation of Corona+ Video

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA – The Governor of Najaf Ashraf, Luay Al-Yassiry, announced on Monday that no new cases of Coronavirus have been identified in the province.

“It is more than a week now that no cases of Coronavirus have been identified in Najaf Ashraf,” Al-Yassiry told in a news conference, according to the Shafaqna translation service stated from Al- Forat. He said that the last patients were discharged from the hospital, adding: “Tomorrow, we will hold a celebration in Al-Hakim Hospital for this purpose.”

This  news us originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Mosque’s makeshift morgue shows UK minorities Coronavirus Toll
WHO vows full support for Iran's fight against Coronavirus
Bahrain: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim thanks released prisoners for not receiving well-wishers due to Coronavirus
UK: Virtual Iftars online with family and friends
Ayatollah Sistani Grand Ayatollah Sistani's important Fatwa on Corona decedents’ ablution and shroud / it is not permissible to…
A Campaign of Health Awareness About Coronavirus At Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *