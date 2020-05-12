https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/maxresdefault-845x521-3.jpg 521 845 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-12 22:56:462020-05-12 22:56:46Video: IZH programs on day 18 of Ramadan 2020
Video: IZH programs on day 18 of Ramadan 2020
SHAFAQNA- The online programs of Islamic Centre of Hamburg (Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg) on day 18 of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 – 12 May 2020.
These proprams are in German, Persian and Arabic languages.
