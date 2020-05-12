Date :Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 | Time : 22:56 |ID: 145554 | Print

Video: IZH programs on day 18 of Ramadan 2020

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The online programs of Islamic Centre of Hamburg (Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg) on day 18 of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 – 12 May 2020.

These proprams are in German, Persian and Arabic languages.

You might also like
UK health minister thanks Muslims for staying at home during Ramadan
Islamic Center of England announced Friday as last day of Sha'ban in Britain
US congress celebrated Iftar feast
Photos: Quran Reading in Arak City of Iran in the Holy Month of Ramadan
Due to Coronavirus outbreak, French Muslims requested not to go to Mosques during Ramadan
Video: ICEL programs on day 14 of Ramadan 2020
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *