Hamburg’s Islamic Centre announced the winners of Quran competition
SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The Dar-ol-Quran of the Islamic Centre of Hamburg announced the winners of its Quran competition.
he Dar-ol-Quran organized the contest, titled Tanzil, on imitating recitation of the Quran.
It was held online with the participation of 36 contenders from Germany and a number of other European countries, according to the center’s website.
Winners were announced on the 15th day of the holy month of Ramadan, marking the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS).
In the adults section, Seyed Amir Hamzeh Hosseini, Mohammad Reza Ruhollahi, and Amir Hossein Pour Razzaz came first to third, respectively.
In the teenagers section, the top winners were Ali Taha Latifi, and Mehdi Rahimi.
It was registered in Germany by Ayatollah Mohammad Hossein Beheshti on February 8, 1966.
Such great Muslim scholars as Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mohaqeqi, Mohammad Mojtahed Shabestari, Mohammad Moqaddam, Mohammad Baqer Ansari, Seyed Reza Hosseininasab, Ayatollah Seyed Abbas Qaemmaqami, and Ayatollah Reza Ramezani serving as its directors over the years, the center has carried out valuable activities in promotion of Islam in Germany and other European countries.
The Islamic Centre Hamburg has been a leading Shia center in entire Europe in the past half a century.
