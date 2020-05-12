Hamburg’s Islamic Centre announced the winners of Quran competition

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The Dar-ol-Quran of the Islamic Centre of Hamburg announced the winners of its Quran competition.

he Dar-ol-Quran organized the contest, titled Tanzil, on imitating recitation of the Quran.

It was held online with the participation of 36 contenders from Germany and a number of other European countries, according to the center’s website.

Winners were announced on the 15th day of the holy month of Ramadan, marking the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS).

In the adults section, Seyed Amir Hamzeh Hosseini, Mohammad Reza Ruhollahi, and Amir Hossein Pour Razzaz came first to third, respectively.

In the teenagers section, the top winners were Ali Taha Latifi, and Mehdi Rahimi.

The Islamic Centre Hamburg was established half a century ago.