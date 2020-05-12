Laylatul Qadr ~ The Night of Power

SHAFAQNA-

Good actions in it (Laylatul Qadr), like prayer and charity and (other) types of goodness, are better than deeds of a thousands months in which there is no Laylatul Qadr. If Allah would not multiply the rewards of believers like this, they would not be able to reach (salvation), but Allah multiplies for them the reward for good deeds.

The month of Ramadhan has been singled out for special worship (`Ibadat) and exclusive favors. It is a month unlike other months. One reason for this, as defined by the Quran, is because the Holy Quran was revealed in this month. Says Allah in Sura al-Baqarah: “The month of Ramadhan, that in which the Quran was sent down; a guidance for mankind, and clear signs of guidance and distinction” (2: 185). In fact, according to a hadith of the 6th Imam (a), the other holy books were also revealed in this month.

Among the nights of Ramadhan is one special night, which is better than a thousand months (HQ, 97: 3). Good deeds performed on that single night are equal to those performed over a thousand months. It is the Night of Power (Laylatul Qadr), when the Quran was revealed. Some commentators believe it was the night when the Quran was brought down from Baytul Mamur (Heavenly abode), for Jibraeel to reveal in parts to the Prophet (s). Others say it was the night when the Prophet received the entire Quran, but was asked to transmit it as and when the occasion demanded.

Laylatul Qadr is a celebration to commemorate the arrival of the final guidance for humans. It is a tribute to the commencement of the message revealed to mankind by their Creator, a message which shows them the way to achieve happiness in both the worlds. Just as the arrival of a child is celebrated, on its birth and then every year, as a bringer of joy and fulfillment for the family. Laylatul Qadr is celebrated as a bringer of light and guidance for mankind. Unlike the birthday which is celebrated with a feast for the senses. Laylatul Qadr includes a feast for the spirit, a feast of worship and prayers.

Some ahadith indicate that the fate of every believer for the coming year is decreed on this night. That is why the duas for this night ask for special favors in the decree for the year. Believers are encouraged to stay awake the entire night, and pray for blessings and forgiveness. It is the holiest night of the year, and it would be unwise to be heedless of the tremendous benefits of this night.

Common Aamal for all three nights of Qadr

It is reported in Hadith that whoever keeps awake on the nights of Qadr shall have his/her sins forgiven, even if they equal the number of the stars in the heaven.

It is also recommended to recite hundred rakaat (i.e. 50 prayers of 2 rakaat each) on these nights. The practice of performing Qadha prayers on these nights has no origin in the books of Hadith. However, it is emphasized to fulfill the Qadha prayers a soon as it is possible, and some believers use this opportunity to perform Qadha prayers of six days, (6×17=102 rakaat).

On all three nights of Laylatul Qadr, i.e. the 19th, 21st, and 23rd of Ramadhan, the following acts are recommended:

a.) Ghusl before sunset.

b.) Two rakaat prayer; in each rakah after Surah al-Hamd recite Sura al-Ikhlas 7 times.

c.) After the prayer say 70 times: “Astaghfirullaaha wa-atoobu ilayh”

I seek forgiveness of Allah, and I turn (repentant) to Him.

d.) recite the following duas.

Open the Quran and say:

In the name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful.

Allah bless Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

Allah I ask You, for the sake of Your revealed Book,

and what is in it, and in it is Your greatest name,

and (all) Your beautiful names,

and what is feared and hoped for,

make me amongst those whom You have saved from the fire.

Place the Quran on the head and say:

Allah,

for the sake of this Quran,

for the sake of the one You sent with it,

for the sake of every believer You have praised in it,

and for the sake of Your right over them,

for none is more aware of Your right over them than Yourself.

Repeat each of the following ten times.

For Your sake, O Allah,

for the sake of Muhammad (s.a.w.),

for the sake of `Ali (a.s.),

for the sake of Fatima (a.s.),

for the sake of Hasan (a.s.),

for the sake of Husayn (a.s.),

for the sake of `Ali bin (son of) Husayn (a.s.),

for the sake of Muhammad bin `Ali (a.s.),

for the sake of Jafar bin Muhammad (a.s.),

for the sake of Musa bin Jafar (a.s.),

for the sake of `Ali bin Musa (a.s.),

for the sake of Muhammad bin `Ali (a.s.)

for the sake of `Ali bin Muhammad (a.s.),

for the sake of Hasan bin `Ali (a.s.),

for the sake of Al Hujjat (the proof) (a.s.).