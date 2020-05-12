AQR streams Qadr Nights virtual ceremony for American and European audience

Qadr Nights special programs of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine will be held on the night of Ramadan 19th with the speech of Hoj. Ruhollah Hosseini, on the subject of Qadr Nights’ characteristics on YouTube.

Hoj. Amadi and Hoj. Zulfaqar Mikailzadeh on the night of Ramadan 21st will speak about the personality traits of Imam Ali (AS) on YouTube.

Hoj. Hadi Qorbanyar will also review the “Qadr Nights and Human Destiny” for American audience on the night of Ramadan 23rd.

Dutch and German-speaking audience will also be able to listen to a speech by Hoj. Mehdi Naji for 45 minutes at 1:00 a.m. Iranian time on Ramadan 19th on YouTube.

A speech by Hoj. Hosseini on “Characteristics of Imam Ali (AS)” will be held on the night of Ramadan 21st on YouTube at the same time.

On the night of Ramadan 23rd, Hoj. Ehsan Ahmadi will talk over the topic of writing the destiny of humanity on the Qadr Nights.

AQR Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs holds the Qadr Nights ceremony in the cyberspace due to the observance of social distancing during the fight against the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Qadr Night or Laylat al-Qadr, transliterated as Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny, or Night of Measures, refers to the night when the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).