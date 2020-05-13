https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-13 10:21:352020-05-13 10:21:35What is the criterion for being too old to fast? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the criterion for being too old to fast? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the criterion for being too old to fast.
Question: In question 1450 of the book of religious questions (Resalah Todhihul Masa’el), you have said: The old man and the woman whom fasting is difficult for them can leave fasting; please state the criterion for being old.
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The criterion for being old is that, fasting causes hardship for him/her (the hardship does not mean the severe hardship; means weakness due to fasting).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
