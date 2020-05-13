What is the criterion for being too old to fast? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the criterion for being too old to fast.

Question: In question 1450 of the book of religious questions (Resalah Todhihul Masa’el), you have said: The old man and the woman whom fasting is difficult for them can leave fasting; please state the criterion for being old.

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The criterion for being old is that, fasting causes hardship for him/her (the hardship does not mean the severe hardship; means weakness due to fasting).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA