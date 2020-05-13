How rewarding is the Night of Qadr?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 3 of Surah Al-Qadr, Allah (SWT) said: “Lailatul Qadr (the Night of Destiny/Fate) is better than a thousand months.” The night that is equal to thousand months (about 83 years and three months) is one of the superior nights in the life of any individual; because one night is more or less equal to the whole life of one person, and in many cases some even do not reach that age, as the life of the human being is short. Imam Sadeq (AS) was asked: How come Lailatul Qadr is better than thousand months? Imam (AS) replied: The good deed in that night is better than the tasks of thousand months which do not have the Night of Qadr in them [1].

[1] Man la Yahdharahul Faqih, Vol. 2, Page 15, Hadith 2025.