Ramadan brings along the breeze of peace and calmness

Ramadan is a beautiful month filled with so much blessings and Barkah. Allah r(SWT) ewards and multiplies the Thawaab in Ramdan. What a blessing! Each year we get a new feel to Ramadan as we grow older and get closer to Allah (SWT) the Almighty. With months going by and times getting busier for almost everyone, we crave the feel of inner peace more and more.

I begin my story with my Ramadan as a 7 year old child, there was 5 of us. Mum, dad, 3 older brothers and 1 older sister; I was the youngest. Ramadan was all about love and happiness in our family. Ramadan had a completely different feel altogether back in that time. With the arrival of Ramadan, we all used to sit together, eat together, pray together. It was a month we all looked forward to and enjoyed every year. The Samosas, fried chicken and food which we hadn’t eaten all year. It was all about unlimited love for each other, jealousy didn’t exist between us. It was all about spreading love and of course doing more charity than usual. The more excited we were at the arrival of Ramadan the more we were sad when it departed. We felt torn, as if a part of our family was leaving us.

But 20 years later reaching the age of 27 things have been different. There’s hardly any family left. Everyone’s moved on and moved out. There’s just the 3 of us at home. Mum, brother and myself. I lost my dad 3 years ago and since things have changed us. We all feel full of pain and it never goes away. It’s as if we wait impatiently every year for Ramadan to come so that we can cry out and reveal ourselves to Allah (SWT). Ramadan comes to heal us, to bring us back closer to Allah (SWT).

We have all drifted so far apart from our Lord. Love seems to have disappeared in our families. It’s all about money, jealousy, reaching the top, forgetting any one has any feelings. We’ve lost it all. The connection, the love, the peace of mind, everything…. we don’t sit together anymore, no one has time for each other. But when Ramadan arrives it’s as if it brings along the breeze of peace and calmness with it. If we have no one to share our feelings with, we certainly have Allah (SWT). Ramadan gives us time to lay out the prayer mat, cry and reveal our pain to our Lord. We feel we want to connect to Allah (SWT) through the holy Quran.

This year has been a very different Ramadan compared to the others. We had a big plague hit us. Yes of course I’m talking about the Coronavirus that’s changed everything around us. But in a very strange way we have got the connection back with our Lord. The world had got so busy, we had almost forgotten the purpose of why we had come in to this world. Allah (SWT) had to give us this nudge to show us we aren’t here to enjoy the world but to obey our Lord. We all know we have sinned to such an extent that we brought this wrath on ourselves. It had to be done because we were all getting out of control with sins.

But this Ramadan that we are all spending in lockdown is letting us make time for all those prayers that we missed. it’s letting us pray more Quran than usual. It’s helping us heal. It’s helping us to realise how we have wronged ourselves in so many ways. Ramadan will always be that special month that brings our bond back together with our lord Allah (SWT). It helps us clean our soul. Ramadan is our Lord’s gift. So appreciate this holy month and make the most of it.