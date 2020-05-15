Date :Friday, May 15th, 2020 | Time : 08:09 |ID: 145666 | Print

Photos: Altar of Kufa Mosque; the place where Imam Ali (A.S) assassinated

SHAFAQNA- The altar of Kufa Mosque, the place where Imam Ali (A.S) was assassinated is one of the saddest places in the world. There, is a place where the sword of the fiercest men in history fell on the head of such an important person like Amiral-Mu’minin Ali (A.S). Below you can see the pictures of the altar in recent times:

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

