Photos: Altar of Kufa Mosque; the place where Imam Ali (A.S) assassinated
SHAFAQNA- The altar of Kufa Mosque, the place where Imam Ali (A.S) was assassinated is one of the saddest places in the world. There, is a place where the sword of the fiercest men in history fell on the head of such an important person like Amiral-Mu’minin Ali (A.S). Below you can see the pictures of the altar in recent times:
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
