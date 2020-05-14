Date :Thursday, May 14th, 2020 | Time : 01:28 |ID: 145680 | Print

Photos: Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine on anniversary of his martyrdom

SHAFAQNA- Followings you can find the photos of Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine on the night of 19th of the holy month of Ramadan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

