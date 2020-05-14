https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/rpic-1-1.jpg 532 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-14 01:28:332020-05-14 01:28:33Photos: Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine on anniversary of his martyrdom
Photos: Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine on anniversary of his martyrdom
SHAFAQNA- Followings you can find the photos of Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine on the night of 19th of the holy month of Ramadan.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
