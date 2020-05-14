Photos: Shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A) is empty of pilgrims on the night of Qadr

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/961109.jpg 750 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-14 08:34:482020-05-14 02:03:06Photos: Shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A) is empty of pilgrims on the night of Qadr
SHAFAQNA- The Holy Shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A) is empty of pilgrims on the night of Qadr.
This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
