Photos: Prayers and supplications of Ramadan in Madagascar

SHAFAQNA- Through the efforts of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Center of Madagascar, the cultural and religious programs of this center will be held continuously during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the International Service of the Hawzah News Agency, during the holy month of Ramadan, the Shia center of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) located in the city of Antananarivo, the capital of the African country of Madagascar, is still strongly continues its cultural and religious activities observing  personal health issues.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

