Photos: Ceremony of Laylat al-Qadr at holy shrine of Muhammad Hilal Ibn Ali (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- After the Iran’s Ministry of Health announced the health protocols, the people of Aran and Bidgol attended the holy shrine of Muhammad Hilal Ibn Ali (A.S), the immediate son of Imam Ali (AS), on the night of the 19th of Ramadan and prayed and worshiped.

