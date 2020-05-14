Date :Thursday, May 14th, 2020 | Time : 01:10 |ID: 145784 | Print

Video: IZH programs on day 19 of Ramadan 2020

SHAFAQNA- The online programs of Islamic Centre of Hamburg (Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg) on day 19 of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 – 13 May 2020.

These proprams are in German, Persian and Arabic languages.

