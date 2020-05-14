Blackburn mosque uses social media to help community pray

While Muslim communities experience a Ramadan in lockdown, many local mosques are using technology to help their congregations stay connected online.

Taking to social media and video calling to share lectures, sermons and prayers, mosque leaders are encouraging their communities to pray at home during the Muslim holy month.

Masjid-E-Raza, which has two mosques on Randal Street and Oak Street in Blackburn, is using Facebook Live to broadcast its evening sermons and prayers.

The videos are later shared on the mosque’s YouTube channel to reach people who don’t use Facebook.

Mohammed Khalil, Treasurer of Masjid-E-Raza, said: “We’ve had to adapt how we communicate with our members, using different platforms to help them stay in touch and feel connected to the mosque.

“This is proving reassuring for our community at the moment.

“Facebook Live is working really well for us, particularly being an interactive channel.

“Our members can ask the Imams questions during their sermons, and they get an answer there and then.

“People can watch the videos back, on Facebook or on YouTube, at a time that suits them. Other mosques are sharing our videos with their communities too.”

Masjid-E-Sajedeen in Little Harwood is broadcasting its sermons and prayers on the mosque’s new YouTube channel every evening during Ramadan.

The mosque’s madrasah, the early evening school for under 18s, is continuing its daily lessons to around 500 children and young people at home via video calling app Zoom.

Mosque leaders have also provided some smart tablets to children who didn’t already have them.

Fuzayl Kola, a 12-year-old who attends the Sajedeen Madrassah, said: “It’s good because I get to stay in touch with my friends, especially at this time whilst we are all in lockdown.”

Imran Amir, a committee member at Sajedeen mosque, who is also a manager at telecoms firm City Fibre, said:

“It’s helping people to still feel a part of the mosque community, which is very important during Ramadan, while staying safe at home.”

Councillor Mohammed Khan, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said:

“It’s very encouraging to see the way mosques and madrasahs are using social media and technology to help their communities stay connected during what is normally a time when they come together in person more.”