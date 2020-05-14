Most Americans say Trump’s policies hurt Muslims: survey

Americans are about seven times more likely to say that the Trump administration has hurt Muslims as they are to say it has helped them, says a survey released on Monday.

The survey was conducted in February by the Washington based Pew Research Center and included “too few Muslims” as the researchers wanted to analyze their response separately.

Forty eight percent of those interviewed said the Trump administration had dealt with Muslims unfairly, compared to 7 percent who said it had not. The majority also said that the Trump administration’s policies had helped evangelicals.

The support for Muslims was the highest among Jews and the religiously unaffiliated – two groups that consistently identify as politically liberal and Democratic. Majorities in both groups six in ten or more said they believed the Trump administration had hurt Muslims.

The surveyors identified the religiously unaffiliated as atheists, agnostics and people who describe their beliefs as “nothing in particular.”

Among all US adults, 7 percent said the Trump administration had helped Muslims, 42 percent said it did not make much difference and 48 percent said it hurt them. Among Protestants 9 percent said the administration helped them, 51 percent said it made no difference and 37 percent said it hurt them.

Among White Evangelical Protestants, 12 per cent said it hurt them, 58 percent said it made no difference and 25 per cent said it hurt Muslims. Among White Protestants, 8 per cent said the Trump administration helped Muslims, 49 percent said it made no difference and 40 per cent said it hurt them. Among Catholics, 8 percent said it helped them, 47 percent said it made no difference and 41 percent said it hurt them.

Among Black Protestants, only 4 per cent said the administration helped Muslims, 39 percent said it made no difference and 55 percent said it hurt them. Among the Jews, 8 per cent said it helped them 28 percent said it made no difference and 64 percent said it hurt them. Among the Unaffiliated, 5 percent said the administration helped Muslims, 32 percent said it made no difference and 61 per cent said it hurt them.

More than four in ten US adults 43 percent said the Trump administration had helped evangelical Christians, though a similar share 44 percent said the administration has had no effect on this group. Just 11 percent of Americans said the Trump administration had hurt evangelical Christians.

Views on this question varied by respondents’ religious affiliation. Among white evangelical Protestants themselves, most felt that the Trump administration has had a positive impact on their affairs. About six in ten 59 percent said the administration had helped evangelicals, while only 7 percent said it had hurt them. But 64 percent Jewish respondents believed the Trump administration had helped evangelical Christians, but only 21 percent black Protestants shared this view.

Opinions about the Trump administration’s impact on Jews were more mixed. Among Jews themselves, 40 percent said the administration had helped Jews, 36 percent said it hurt them, and 23 percent it had not made much difference.