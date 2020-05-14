Iran, Malaysia ready to deepen ties in all areas of interest
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Prime Minister of Malaysia in a telephone conversation stressed the two countries’ readiness to develop and deepen Tehran-Kuala Lumpur relations in all areas of mutual interest.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday conferred with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on ways to develop Tehran-Kuala Lumpur economic cooperation.
Both sides referred to the importance of facilitating implementation of agreements in financial and trade fields over the past several years especially during former Malaysian PM’s term in office.
They said that no efforts will be spared for reinforcing cooperation between two countries.
Underlining the importance of preserving Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Rouhani and Yassin termed US illegal sanctions against Iran especially in this era as violation of human rights.
They vowed to continue supporting each other in international bodies and opposing sanctions.
Iranian and Malaysian top officials described coronavirus as a global challenge, saying it is necessary for the Islamic states to take advantage of joint capacities in helping fight COVID19.
Iran and Malaysia are ready to use experiences in fighting coronavirus and to establish cooperation in line with supplying medical and health items, they noted.
President Rouhani invited Malaysian Prime Minister to visit Iran in a suitable time.
