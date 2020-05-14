Date :Thursday, May 14th, 2020 | Time : 09:39 |ID: 145888 | Print

Photos: Mourning Flag Raised at Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The ceremony of raising the black flag of mourning held in the the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) in Najaf, Iraq.

The ceremony was held on the night of 19th day of the holy month of Ramadan, marking the anniversary of the day when the first Shia Imam, while saying prayers at the Kufa Mosque, was struck in the head with a poisonous sword by Ibn Muljam Muradi, a Kharijite.

Imam Ali (AS) was martyred two days later on the 21st day of Ramadan.

Officials of the Astan (custodianship) of the holy mausoleum addressed the ceremony, elaborating on the virtues of Imam Ali (AS) who represented true Islam.

The ceremony also included elegy recitations and mourning rituals.

 

