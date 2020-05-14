Ramadan 2020: Quranic Competition Underway in Sweden

SHAFAQNA- IQNA:The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Stockholm, Sweden, has organized a Quranic competition in the holy month of Ramadan 2020.

The center said the competition got underway on the 7th of the holy month and continues until the end of the month.

Three multiple-choice questions on Quranic subjects are asked on telegram channel of the center every night and winners are announced on the channel later.

The competition starts at 7 p.m. local time and participants can send the answers through the channel by 4 p.m. of the next day.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset.

They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.